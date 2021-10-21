Chairman NHA visits Lodhran-Multan Highway projects

Chairman National Highway Authority Capt Muhammad Khurrum Agha on Thursday visited under construction Lodhran-Multan Highway Project and directed to complete the work in stipulated time period for people convenience

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :Chairman National Highway Authority Capt Muhammad Khurrum Agha on Thursday visited under construction Lodhran-Multan Highway Project and directed to complete the work in stipulated time period for people convenience.

He expressed his complete satisfaction on the pace and quality of work, said a press release.

NHA's General Manager Lodhran-Multan Project Asad Khurshid Malik, Project Director Lodhran-Multan Project Mujahid Raza Malik, Deputy Project Director Lodhran-Multan Project Rana Nazir Ahmad and Senior Representatives of Supervisory Consultants and Contractor accompanied him.

Earlier Chairman National Highway Authority also visited Service Areas & Rest Areas of Lahore Abdul Hakeem Motorway (M-3) & Khanewal-Multan Motorway (M-4 Extension) in order to check the service delivery to General Public/Road users. During site visit of Tandlianwala Service Area, he checked that Deputy Commissioner' (DC) approved rate lists of different edibles which have been displayed at prominent places along with the contact numbers of NHA officers.

He instructed the Service Area operator to strictly follow these rates list and no overcharging will be accepted in this regard. Chairman NHA also took public feedback regarding prices of edibles being sold at Service Area. The response of public was found satisfactory. Further, he directed the site staff/operators for maintenance of grassy lawns in Service/Rest areas.

Later, Chairman NHA also visited TaateyPur Interchange site on Motorway (M-4 extension) and passed necessary instructions to concerned Project Director for timely resolution of land acquisition issues and to expedite the construction activities at site.

The Project Director informed that contractor has already been mobilized at site. However, the land acquisition issues will be resolved soon with the assistance of District Administration.