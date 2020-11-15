UrduPoint.com
Chairman NHA Visits Roads Projects In Balochistan

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 15th November 2020 | 07:20 PM

Chairman NHA visits roads projects in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2020 ) :Chairman National Highway Authority Capt. (Retd) Sikander Qayyum visited National Highway N-25 from Karachi to Uthal zero point and onwards Makran Coastal Highway N10.

During the site visit,the Chairman, National Highway Authority was briefed by the Member (West Zone) about the ongoing Maintenance Activities on National Highway N-25 and N-10, worthy Chairman NHA instructed to execute the works as per quality standard besides ensuring that the works are completed on time by providing maximum relief to the road users, said a press release.

Ground breaking Ceremony of Hoshab-Awaran, Section of M-8 was executed by Prime Minister Imran Khan on 13th November 2020. Worthy Federal Minister Communication Murad Saeed accompanied the Prime Minister. Federal Minister Communications addressed the dignitaries' of the occasion and informed that NHA has launched various projects in Balochistan Province for development of far flung areas of the province and also spending huge amount for maintenance of existing highway network to keep the roads motor able round the clock.

Chairman NHA briefed the participants about the importance of Hoshab-Awaran project as this project is an integral part of CPEC Central Alignment which connects Gwader Port with the Sindh Province.

This project will improve the socio, economical condition of the most deprived southern Balochistan districts.

Hoshab-Awaran Project is 146 km in length with 7.3 meter road width and 2 meter treated shoulders.

This project will be completed in three years and having a cost of Rs 19.857 Billion.

Chairman NHA also briefed the Prime Minister on the Progress update of Basima-Khuzdar road project (N-30). This project is 106 KM long project having a cost of Rs 11.749 billion. The construction work on this project is ongoing in full swing and expected to be completed in October 2021.

Chairman NHA along with Member (West Zone), General Manager (West-Makran) NHA Gwader and General Manager (Balochistan-North) NHA Quetta visited National Highway M-8 from Gwader zero point to Hoshab, National Highway N-85 from Hoshab to Surab and National Highway N-25 from Surab to Quetta on 14th November 2020, During visit Chairman NHA was briefed about the progress of ongoing maintenance works. Chairman NHA directed to install Highway Safety Signage to keep the highway safe for road users and also directed that all highways must be pothole free.

Chairman NHA also visited the ongoing project of Basima-Khuzdar (N-30) at Basima and instructed to utilize all the resources to complete the project within the stipulated time period without cost and time overrun.

