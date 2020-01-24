UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chairman NHA Visits Snow Affected Highways In Balochistan

Sumaira FH 8 hours ago Fri 24th January 2020 | 10:06 PM

Chairman NHA visits snow affected highways in Balochistan

In order to inspect the snow removing operations in Balochistan, Chairman National Highway Authority Capt. (R) Sikandar Qayyum Friday visited National Highways including Karachi- Chaman Highway (N-25), Kuchlak- DI Khan Khan Highway (N-50), Sibi- Sukkur Highway (N-65) and Qila Saifullah- Multan Highway (N-70) located in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ) :In order to inspect the snow removing operations in Balochistan, Chairman National Highway Authority Capt. (R) Sikandar Qayyum Friday visited National Highways including Karachi- Chaman Highway (N-25), Kuchlak- DI Khan Khan Highway (N-50), Sibi- Sukkur Highway (N-65) and Qila Saifullah- Multan Highway (N-70) located in Balochistan.

The Chairman NHA visited Kolpur Bypass and Digari Cross of N-65 including Lakpass at National Highway N-25, Dozan under pass and Dozan Top. On this occasion, the Chairman NHA also passed instructions regarding upcoming Quetta-Dahadar Road Project, said a press release issued here.

During his visit to emergency camps, the Chairman NHA gave instructions for timely removal of snow during the upcoming spell of snowfall and to keep close liaison with Provincial & District Administrations and to extend full cooperation to them.

In this regard, he instructed that it must be ensured that traffic must not get stuck in snow.

Earlier Chairman NHA Capt. (R) Sikandar Qayyum visited Quetta-Chaman Section of National Highway (N-25).

During the visit, he inspected the machinery and emergency camps established at Shela Bagh and Khojak Top.

He also visited Highway up till Pak-Afghan Border. During his visit, he also inspected National Highways Quetta-Kuchlak (N-25) Kuchlak-Qila Saifullah (N-50) and Qila Saifullah-Loralai (N-70) including Lorali City.

He also visited emergency Camps established for removal of snow at Khanozai, Kan Metarzai and Muslimbagh including the Salt stocked by NHA for snow removal.

Related Topics

Multan Balochistan Snow Visit Road Traffic Chaman Sukkur Bagh Border NHA Top

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Japan hold talks to enhance cooperation ..

6 hours ago

Magnitude 6.8 Earthquake Hits Turkey's East - Disa ..

7 hours ago

PTI govt not involved in corruption: Sh Rashid

7 hours ago

Uzbekistan seeks to revamp banking sector with sha ..

6 hours ago

Khalifa Empowerment Programme participating in Lon ..

7 hours ago

Hearing on Vinnik Pre-Trial Custody in France to T ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.