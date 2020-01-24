Chairman NHA visits snow affected highways in Balochistan

In order to inspect the snow removing operations in Balochistan, Chairman National Highway Authority Capt. (R) Sikandar Qayyum Friday visited National Highways including Karachi- Chaman Highway (N-25), Kuchlak- DI Khan Khan Highway (N-50), Sibi- Sukkur Highway (N-65) and Qila Saifullah- Multan Highway (N-70) located in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ) :In order to inspect the snow removing operations in Balochistan, Chairman National Highway Authority Capt. (R) Sikandar Qayyum Friday visited National Highways including Karachi- Chaman Highway (N-25), Kuchlak- DI Khan Khan Highway (N-50), Sibi- Sukkur Highway (N-65) and Qila Saifullah- Multan Highway (N-70) located in Balochistan.

The Chairman NHA visited Kolpur Bypass and Digari Cross of N-65 including Lakpass at National Highway N-25, Dozan under pass and Dozan Top. On this occasion, the Chairman NHA also passed instructions regarding upcoming Quetta-Dahadar Road Project, said a press release issued here.

During his visit to emergency camps, the Chairman NHA gave instructions for timely removal of snow during the upcoming spell of snowfall and to keep close liaison with Provincial & District Administrations and to extend full cooperation to them.

In this regard, he instructed that it must be ensured that traffic must not get stuck in snow.

Earlier Chairman NHA Capt. (R) Sikandar Qayyum visited Quetta-Chaman Section of National Highway (N-25).

During the visit, he inspected the machinery and emergency camps established at Shela Bagh and Khojak Top.

He also visited Highway up till Pak-Afghan Border. During his visit, he also inspected National Highways Quetta-Kuchlak (N-25) Kuchlak-Qila Saifullah (N-50) and Qila Saifullah-Loralai (N-70) including Lorali City.

He also visited emergency Camps established for removal of snow at Khanozai, Kan Metarzai and Muslimbagh including the Salt stocked by NHA for snow removal.