Open Menu

Chairman, Nisar Ahmed Siddiqui Town, Tariq Chuhan Monitors Cleanliness Operation

Faizan Hashmi Published November 18, 2024 | 08:26 PM

Chairman, Nisar Ahmed Siddiqui Town, Tariq Chuhan monitors cleanliness operation

Chairman, Nisar Ahmed Siddiqui Town, Tariq Chuhan made a surprise visit to different areas on Monday to monitor cleanliness operation.Sukkur Municipal Officers and other concerned officers of the Planing and Anti Encroachment were also present on the occasion

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) Chairman, Nisar Ahmed Siddiqui Town, Tariq Chuhan made a surprise visit to different areas on Monday to monitor cleanliness operation.Sukkur Municipal Officers and other concerned officers of the Planing and Anti Encroachment were also present on the occasion.

Chuhan said that making the town clean was one of his priorities. He instructed the officials to work with all the energy and available resources to clean the Nisar Ahmed Siddiqui Town.

He also inspected cleanliness on the roads and talked to the staff engaged in cleaning work.

Related Topics

Visit Sukkur All

Recent Stories

SMEDA celebrates world Women Entrepreneurship Day

SMEDA celebrates world Women Entrepreneurship Day

4 minutes ago
 Authority crackdown on unhygienic marriage hall in ..

Authority crackdown on unhygienic marriage hall in Attock

4 minutes ago
 2 brothers killed in Jamrud

2 brothers killed in Jamrud

4 minutes ago
 Senate body on IT discusses nationwide internet di ..

Senate body on IT discusses nationwide internet disruption

12 minutes ago
 SSP issues security orders for sefety of women in ..

SSP issues security orders for sefety of women in BISP centers

8 minutes ago
 APHC urges India to create conducive atmosphere fo ..

APHC urges India to create conducive atmosphere for dialogue on Kashmir

8 minutes ago
Meeting held about DC Office security, local, issu ..

Meeting held about DC Office security, local, issuance of arms license in Quetta

8 minutes ago
 Workshop on Disaster Risk Reduction aims to protec ..

Workshop on Disaster Risk Reduction aims to protect ancient, cultural sites

5 minutes ago
 Commissioner Karachi reviews steps to check illega ..

Commissioner Karachi reviews steps to check illegal profiteering

5 minutes ago
 Argentina snubs G20 launch of global anti-hunger a ..

Argentina snubs G20 launch of global anti-hunger alliance

5 minutes ago
 17TH Aalmi Urdu Conference 2024," Set to Begin on ..

17TH Aalmi Urdu Conference 2024," Set to Begin on December 5

16 minutes ago
 Xen, SDO among 6 suspended over negligence

Xen, SDO among 6 suspended over negligence

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan