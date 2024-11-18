Chairman, Nisar Ahmed Siddiqui Town, Tariq Chuhan Monitors Cleanliness Operation
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) Chairman, Nisar Ahmed Siddiqui Town, Tariq Chuhan made a surprise visit to different areas on Monday to monitor cleanliness operation.Sukkur Municipal Officers and other concerned officers of the Planing and Anti Encroachment were also present on the occasion.
Chuhan said that making the town clean was one of his priorities. He instructed the officials to work with all the energy and available resources to clean the Nisar Ahmed Siddiqui Town.
He also inspected cleanliness on the roads and talked to the staff engaged in cleaning work.
