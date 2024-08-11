Chairman NPC emphasizes educating youth about struggle behind creation of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2024) Chairman Nazaria-i-Pakistan Council (NPC), Mian Mohammad Javed Sunday highlighted the need to educate the younger generation about the sacrifices rendered by our forefathers and national heroes for acquiring a separate homeland.

He said, "Transferring the legacy of our forefathers to the younger generation is our national responsibility."

“I belong to the generation who has witnessed the creation of Pakistan, enthusiasm and countless sacrifices of lives, property and honour for the sake of the country. Women and children were even part of this struggle who fearlessly used to raise the slogans “Ley Key Rahain Gey Pakistan” and “Ban Key Rahey Ga Pakistan”, he said.

In an interview in connection with the Independence Day, falling on August 14, Prof. Javed said, “Independence Day is a perfect time to acknowledge the numerous sacrifices rendered by our forefathers who gifted this homeland, it is our utmost responsibility to make this country strong, invincible and prosperous for the next generations”.

He pointed out, "One thing shall be remembered that Pakistan was established through a mass movement under the leadership of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah as per the vision of Allama Muhammad Iqbal to enable Muslims to live with religious and ideological independence.

“It is heartening to see that still people have the same enthusiasm and patriotism about running our country according to the principles described by the founder of Pakistan in his speeches however the only need is to foster unity and work for the betterment of country”, he said.

Prof. Javed said that Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, in his speeches, has always advocated the principle of equality and justice to ensure the basic rights and well being of humanity. “Quaid-i-Azam’s thoughts to implement an Islamic democratic system based on equality, justice and human values for all are the beacon of light for the nation”, he said.

“Our forefathers have sacrificed their lives to acquire this homeland on the basis of an ideology and now it is our responsibility to transfer this heritage and ideology to the future generations to make this country a prosperous one”, he said.

The chairman urged the nation to follow the guiding principles of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and promote the ideology of Pakistan in real spirit.

About the NPC activities, the chairman said, "The council is diligently working on the promotion of the ideology of Pakistan through conducting programmes in educational institutions besides using social media networks in line with modern requirements."

"NPC intends to project the image of our leaders and national heroes through educating the youth about their struggles and achievements to enlighten them. “The character building of youth is our national responsibility, as per Quaid’s vision, without which we cannot make them useful citizens”, he added.

