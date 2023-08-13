Open Menu

Chairman NPC Terms Transfering Legacy Of Our Forefathers To Future Generation As National Responsibility

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 13, 2023 | 02:30 PM

Chairman NPC terms transfering legacy of our forefathers to future generation as national responsibility

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2023 ) :Chairman Nazaria-i-Pakistan Council (NPC), Mian Mohammad Javed Saturday urged the nation to follow the guiding principles of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and promote the ideology of Pakistan in real spirit.

"I belong to the generation who has witnessed the creation of Pakistan, enthusiasm and countless sacrifices of lives, property and honour for the sake of the country. Women and children were even part of this struggle who fearlessly used to raise the slogans "Ley Key Rahain Gey Pakistan" and "Ban Key Rahey Ga Pakistan", he said.

In an interview in connection with the Independence Day, falling on August 14, Prof. Javed said, "Independence Day is a perfect time to acknowledge the numerous sacrifices rendered by our forefathers who gifted this homeland, it is our utmost responsibility to make this country strong, invincible and prosperous for the next generations"..

He pointed out, "One thing should be remembered that Pakistan was established through a mass movement under the leadership of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah as per the vision of Allama Muhammad Iqbal to enable Muslims to live with religious and ideological independence.

Pakistanis despite belonging to diverse communities and provinces as well as abroad dream to further strengthen the country's ideology and make Pakistan an ideal country in the world.

"It is heartening to see that still people have the same enthusiasm and patriotism about running our country according to the principles described by the founder of Pakistan in his speeches however the only need", he said.

Prof. Javed said that Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, in his speeches, has always advocated the principle of equality and justice to ensure the basic rights and well being of humanity. "Quaid-i-Azam's thoughts to implement an Islamic democratic system based on equality, justice and human values for all are the beacon of light for the nation", he said.

"Our forefathers have sacrificed their lives to acquire this homeland on the basis of an ideology and now it is our responsibility to transfer this heritage and ideology to the future generations to make this country a prosperous country", he said.

About the NPC activities, the chairman said that the council is diligently working on the promotion of the ideology of Pakistan through conducting programmes in educational institutions besides using social media networks in line with modern requirements.

NPC intends to project the image of our leaders and national heroes through educating the youth about their struggles and achievements to enlighten them. "The character building of youth is our national responsibility, as per Quaid's vision, without which we cannot make them a useful citizens", he added.

395/

Related Topics

Pakistan World Allama Muhammad Iqbal Muhammad Ali Jinnah Social Media Same Independence August Women Muslim All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 August 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 August 2023

6 hours ago
 RB Leipzig beats Bayern Munich 3-0, wins first-eve ..

RB Leipzig beats Bayern Munich 3-0, wins first-ever German Super Cup

12 hours ago
 Cristiano Ronaldo&#039;s brace crowns Al-Nassr wit ..

Cristiano Ronaldo&#039;s brace crowns Al-Nassr with King Salman Club Cup

14 hours ago
 Dubai Suburban Police Points process over 3,488 sm ..

Dubai Suburban Police Points process over 3,488 smart transactions in H1 2023

17 hours ago
 CM for action against drug mafia

CM for action against drug mafia

17 hours ago
GCWUF to celebrate I-Day with national enthusiasm

GCWUF to celebrate I-Day with national enthusiasm

17 hours ago
 Independence Day celebrations continue in Larkana

Independence Day celebrations continue in Larkana

18 hours ago
 Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi exten ..

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi extends congratulations to Anwar-ul ..

18 hours ago
 FDA to celebrate I-Day with national zeal: Asif Ch ..

FDA to celebrate I-Day with national zeal: Asif Chaudhary

18 hours ago
 Minorities playing role for development in country ..

Minorities playing role for development in country, province: Khalil George

18 hours ago
 Arsenal survive Forest scare to make winning Premi ..

Arsenal survive Forest scare to make winning Premier League start

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan