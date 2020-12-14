UrduPoint.com
Chairman Of BBISE Yousaf Baloch Lauds Role Of IBCC

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :Chairman Balochsitan Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BBISE) Prof. Muhammad Yousaf Baloch on Monday said the role of Inter Board Committee of Chairman (IBCC) during the coronavirus was very responsible for solving of students problems.

The 168th meeting of IBCC was held in auditorium of the Islamabad Federal Board. During the meeting, issues facing the board, examinations, syllabuses, academic calendars 2021 and other common issues were discussed.

The situation of during the Lockdown COVID-19, various problems of students were presented and various suggestions for their solution were recommended.

On this occasion, Chairman Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Prof. Muhammad Yousaf Baloch apprised IBCC about the problems of students in the province during pandemic virus, the situation of exams, smart syllabus, preparation of result 2020 (Inter / Metric) after approval of First Promotion Policy Across Pakistan and announcement of First Inter / Metric 2020 under IBCC forum on timely conduct of special examination.

All the chairpersons lauded the steps taken by the Balochistan Board during the coronavirus regarding education of the province.

