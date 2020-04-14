Chairman of Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Dr. Shameem Akhtar Syal rebuts social media news of postponing papers

Chairman of Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Dr. Shameem Akhtar Syal rebutted social media news outlined as students whose exams got pending following COVID-19 outbreak would be promoted in next classes without taking remaining papers

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :Chairman of board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Dr. Shameem Akhtar Syal rebutted social media news outlined as students whose exams got pending following COVID-19 outbreak would be promoted in next classes without taking remaining papers.

In a statement issued here Tuesday, BISE chairman categorically read as without completing exam no candidate would be promoted to next class.

Decision of exam followed by result announcement would be made as per given rules and procedures, with straight away controlling authority's instructions, he maintained.

Shameem Akhtar asked students who stopped taking papers at present critical movements as 'not to pay heed over social media news but keep on preparing for exams being overdue after ending lockdown'.

There were flux of news stories/ posts circulating through social media as top authority have decided or mulling over postponement of ninth, tenth and inter-class examinations, and students of same classes would be promoted to next classes soon after culminating current lockdown.