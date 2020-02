Chairman of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority Lieutenant General (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa called on Prime Minister Imran Khan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) :Chairman of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority Lieutenant General (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa Friday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan.

During the meeting, the CPEC Authority chairman briefed the prime minister about the progress on various ongoing projects under CPEC, a PM Office press release said.