Chairman of CII recognizes Independence day, describes ‘Bunyan al Marsoos’ as reflection of forefathers’ valor

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) The Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) Chairman, Dr. Allama Raghib Hussain Naeemi, on Wednesday honored the spirit of Independence Day with unwavering pride and national devotion, paid homage to the heroic sacrifices of the forefathers and hailed 'Bunyan al Marsoos' as a resounding triumph over India which is a testament not only to strategic might but to the intellectual resolve and indomitable courage of the nation.

In a video message to a local news channel on the eve of Independence Day, He extended heartfelt felicitations to all citizens of the beloved nation. He said this day reminds us of the sacrifices made by our forefathers, whose unwavering faith and determination paved the way for our freedom, adding that their legacy is a beacon that continues to inspire us to strive for justice, unity, and progress.

'Bunyan al Marsoos' stands as a powerful testament to the courage, resilience, and intellectual resolve of our people, he mentioned. "It symbolizes not just military strength, but the collective spirit of education, bravery, and unwavering commitment to defend the sovereignty and dignity of Pakistan, he said, adding, We must honor this legacy by nurturing these qualities in ourselves and future generations."

As we celebrate this Independence Day, let us renew our pledge to uphold the values that define us as a nation faith, discipline and hard work, he urged.

Together, with unity and determination, we can overcome every challenge and build a prosperous, peaceful Pakistan that truly reflects the dreams and sacrifices of our forefathers, he concluded.