Chairman of Inquiry Commission on loans to be named within a week: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Thursday said the chairman of the high-powered Inquiry Commission announced by Prime Minister Imran Khan , to probe loans taken during past ten years, would be appointed within a week and its terms of reference were being finalized.

Addressing a press conference, flanked by Federal Minister for food Security Sahibzada Mehboob Sultan and Chairman Kissan Board Khalid Khokhar, here she said that opposition parties and a section of media was given the impression that Prime Minister himself would head the commission which was incorrect.

She said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had set priorities for the next fiscal year's budget keeping in mind the aspirations of the people.

She said some harsh steps had to be taken in the budget to stabilize the national economy. Agriculture sector was backbone of the national economy but the previous government ruined that vital sector by imposing heavy cuts in its allocations, she added.

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said that special incentives would be given to farmers to convert their tube wells on solar energy system and there was proposal to totally abolish taxes on import of solar panels import.

She said that agricultural tube wells electricity bill upto Rs 10,000 would be paid by the farmers while from Rs10,000 upto Rs 75,000 would be shared by the federal and provincial governments, which would prove helpful in revival of the ailing sector.

She said that all stakeholders were taken on board in preparation of budgetary policies and farmer community was also consulted to provide relief to them.

She said that the coming budget reflected the sentiments of the people of Pakistan and would prove helpful in revival of economy.

Reacting to Maryam Nawaz speech in Zafarwal, the SAPM said that former rulers were symbol of arrogance. She said that they had not learnt any lesson from their present situation after getting caught red-handed in corruption cases.

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said that Sharif family misused official resources for promotion of their personal business during their rule. She said it was ironic that the sons for whom Nawaz Sharif plundered national wealth and purchased properties abroad today proudly stated they were not Pakistani nationals and did not bother to come to inquire after his health in the prison.

Warning Maryam Nawaz to stop criticizing Prime Minister Imran Khan, she said it was strange that plunderers were targeting the Prime Minister.

She said that all would have to be answerable to the law and the Constitution for their misdeeds. She said that time had proved that all corrupt elements were united on one front which had vindicated Imran Khan's stance that they had same interests.

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said that the steps taken by Prime Minister would rid the political arena of corrupt elements. She said that media would have to play vital role in building Naya Pakistan and it should not only guide the government but also expose the corrupt elements.

She said the government was going to formulate a new media policy after consulting stakeholders.

To a question, she said we are going to revamp state institutions like ptv, Radio Pakistan and APP.