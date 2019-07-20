Chairman of Investment Board seeks transfer of technology by investors

Chairman, Board of Investment (BoI), Pakistan, Zubair Gilani here on Saturday said emphasis of PTI government, as per policy, is on transfer of technology.

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2019 ) :Chairman, board of Investment (BoI), Pakistan, Zubair Gilani here on Saturday said emphasis of PTI government, as per policy, is on transfer of technology.

Addressing a session organised at the Governor House of Sindh to promote investment in the energy sector of the country he said no major investment was registered in the country during past many years except CPEC associated projects and the energy sector.

"Although almost 90% investment in the country's energy sector was made by the foreign investors yet their trickle down impact was not largely felt," said the chairman of BoI.

"I am a big supporter of foreign investment but would expect that this should now come forward with shift and transfer of technology.

" he emphasized adding that a consistent approach can address the issues.

Chairman, Board of Investment was of the opinion that an efficient balance has to be maintained to ensure that country attracting investment may benefit on immediate basis as well as on long term basis.

"Economic sovereignty is the key to comprehensive development," he said regretting that this was generally ignored and weak stance adopted by previous political governments exposed the country to steady increase in the energy cost affecting entire economy.

Zubair Gilani also mentioned special economic zones being developed under CPEC and announced that Board of Investment has decided to commission nine of these to those keen to produce solarenergy.