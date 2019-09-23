UrduPoint.com
Chairman Of Kashmir Committee Syed Fakhar Asks World Community To Break Silence On HR Abuses In Occupied Kashmir

Mon 23rd September 2019 | 03:48 PM

Chairman of Kashmir Committee Syed Fakhar Imam on Monday urged the international community to urgently take notice of the gross human rights abuses of innocent Kashmiris at the hands of Indian occupation forces

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019) :Chairman of Kashmir Committee Syed Fakhar Imam on Monday urged the international community to urgently take notice of the gross human rights abuses of innocent Kashmiris at the hands of Indian occupation forces.

Addressing an event, arranged to express solidarity with Kashmiris, he said : "Kashmir is bleeding profusely and every citizen of Pakistan has profound sympathy with the Kashmiris who are facing gross human rights abuses for the last several years at the hands of occupation forces." The chairman said Kashmir was the nuclear flashpoint between Pakistan and India which required urgent attention of world powers for the peaceful settlement of long standing Kashmir issue.

He urged the international community, especially permanent members of the United National Security Council, to come forward for resolving Kashmir issue and play their due role to end the miseries of Kashmiris who are demanding implementation of UN Resolutions.

He reminded that Kashmir was the unfinished agenda of the Subcontinent Partition and Pakistan will continue to extend moral, diplomatic and political support to the legitimate struggle of the people of Occupied Kashmir.

He said that Kashmir's legitimate struggle could not be suppressed through state terrorism by the occupation Indian forces.

He said that Pakistan was the sole country, on which people of Kashmir,could rely without any iota of doubt.

