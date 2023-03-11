Chairman of market committee for resolving solid waste disposal, drainage issues

The Chairman Market Committee Shahnawaz Rind has said his department was trying to resolve the problems of solid waste disposal and drainage are being confronted by the traders in New Sabzi Mandi where the trade activity started 2 years ago

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2023 ) :The Chairman Market Committee Shahnawaz Rind has said his department was trying to resolve the problems of solid waste disposal and drainage are being confronted by the traders in New Sabzi Mandi where the trade activity started 2 years ago.

Addressing the business community here on Saturday at the office of the Hyderabad Chamber of Small Trade and Small Industry (HCSTSI), Rind said they wanted to shift the grain market from downtown Hyderabad to Qasimabad only if they get the required piece of land.

The area of the grain market had become a centre of traffic logjams and lack of cleanliness and sanitation problems affect both the traders and the customers, he said Responding to a demand of the HCSTSI, the chairman of the market committee assured that they would install the street lights in New Sabzi Mandi on a priority basis.

The chamber's President Muhammad Farooq Shaikhani said they often receive complaints from the traders that the Market Committee keeps trespassing on its domain by serving notices to the traders and industrialists who work in the jurisdiction of SITE.

"The committee's staff harasses the traders which should be stopped," he demanded.

He underlined the need of working on producing and marketing organic food, saying it not only had a huge demand in the country but in the developed world as well.

He deplored that the establishment of a grain market in Hyderabad had been delayed for almost 5 decades but still no work on the project could be seen.

"Likewise the New Sabzi Mandi was opened in a hasty manner without providing the required facilities to the traders," he added.

The other office bearers and members of the chamber also expressed their views.