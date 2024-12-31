Chairman of One-Man Commission on Minority Rights, Dr Shoaib Suddle called on Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur here Tuesday and discussed with him matters related to rights of religious minorities in the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) Chairman of One-Man Commission on Minority Rights, Dr Shoaib Suddle called on Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur here Tuesday and discussed with him matters related to rights of religious minorities in the province.

Secretary of Auqaf and Religious Affairs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and other relevant officials were also present in the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, CM directed relevant authorities to ensure implementation of 5% quota in jobs and the 2% quota reserved for minorities in educational institutions.

He said that protecting the rights and ensuring the welfare of minorities living in the province are key priorities of the provincial government agenda adding that result oriented steps are being taken in this regard.

The Chief Minister also announced special training for children of minority communities at Provincial Service Training Institute with the aim to train them for competitive exams.

He also directed police authorities to establish a special force for security of minority leaders and to ensure foolproof security for their places of worship.

