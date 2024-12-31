Open Menu

Chairman Of One-Man Commission On Minority Rights, Dr Shoaib Suddle Called On Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur

Muhammad Irfan Published December 31, 2024 | 08:15 PM

Chairman of One-Man Commission on Minority Rights, Dr Shoaib Suddle called on Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur

Chairman of One-Man Commission on Minority Rights, Dr Shoaib Suddle called on Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur here Tuesday and discussed with him matters related to rights of religious minorities in the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) Chairman of One-Man Commission on Minority Rights, Dr Shoaib Suddle called on Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur here Tuesday and discussed with him matters related to rights of religious minorities in the province.

Secretary of Auqaf and Religious Affairs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and other relevant officials were also present in the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, CM directed relevant authorities to ensure implementation of 5% quota in jobs and the 2% quota reserved for minorities in educational institutions.

He said that protecting the rights and ensuring the welfare of minorities living in the province are key priorities of the provincial government agenda adding that result oriented steps are being taken in this regard.

The Chief Minister also announced special training for children of minority communities at Provincial Service Training Institute with the aim to train them for competitive exams.

He also directed police authorities to establish a special force for security of minority leaders and to ensure foolproof security for their places of worship.

APP/mds/

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Minority Government Jobs

Recent Stories

Mayor Karachi inaugurates sewage pumping station

Mayor Karachi inaugurates sewage pumping station

4 minutes ago
 All major school chains to purchase compulsory bus ..

All major school chains to purchase compulsory buses by Jan 13

4 minutes ago
 Chairman of One-Man Commission on Minority Rights, ..

Chairman of One-Man Commission on Minority Rights, Dr Shoaib Suddle called on Ch ..

5 minutes ago
 Humanitarian situation in Gaza, West Bank worsens ..

Humanitarian situation in Gaza, West Bank worsens due to Israeli aggression: Pal ..

20 minutes ago
 S. Korea court issues arrest warrant for impeached ..

S. Korea court issues arrest warrant for impeached president Yoon

5 minutes ago
 CPEC International Conference Concludes at SAU

CPEC International Conference Concludes at SAU

5 minutes ago
JKLF (Y) remembers Shaheed Prof Abdul Ahad Wani on ..

JKLF (Y) remembers Shaheed Prof Abdul Ahad Wani on his martyrdom anniversary

5 minutes ago
 PM urges nation to strive for better, stronger Pak ..

PM urges nation to strive for better, stronger Pakistan in 2025

5 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with dignitaries, senior ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with dignitaries, senior officials at Za'abeel Majlis

35 minutes ago
 SSP directs for strict ban on firing, hooliganism

SSP directs for strict ban on firing, hooliganism

10 minutes ago
 The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) mops up Rs 460b f ..

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) mops up Rs 460b from market

11 minutes ago
 DPM Dar calls for continuity of policies, unity, h ..

DPM Dar calls for continuity of policies, unity, hard work to achieve economic g ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan