UrduPoint.com

Chairman Of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) And Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardar Condemns Peshawar Blast

Sumaira FH Published January 30, 2023 | 06:39 PM

Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardar condemns Peshawar Blast

Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday vehemently condemned the Peshawar blast that had ripped through a mosque located in Peshawar's Police Lines

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ) :Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday vehemently condemned the Peshawar blast that had ripped through a mosque located in Peshawar's Police Lines.

At least, 32 people were martyred and 147 were injured in the heart-wrenching incident that occurred during the Zuhr prayers in an apparent suicide attack inside the said mosque.

According to a communiqu� from Bilawal House, issued here, the foreign minister said that terrorists and their facilitators would be taken to task and would be held accountable.

Meanwhile, Bilawal stressed on implementing the National Action Plan (NAP) across the country to eliminate the scourge of terrorism.

Meanwhile, the PPP Chairman directed the party leaders and workers to donate blood to save the lives of injured persons.

Related Topics

Injured Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Suicide Attack Peshawar Police Pakistan Peoples Party Mosque From Blood Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Ryabkov Tells Tracy Washington's Course Counterpro ..

Ryabkov Tells Tracy Washington's Course Counterproductive - Russian Foreign Mini ..

51 seconds ago
 Police put on high alert in Karachi

Police put on high alert in Karachi

52 seconds ago
 Rs 68 billion PRIAT offers climate smart water-use ..

Rs 68 billion PRIAT offers climate smart water-use technologies to farmers at su ..

15 seconds ago
 10 killed, 1,093 injured in road accidents across ..

10 killed, 1,093 injured in road accidents across Punjab

55 seconds ago
 NATO Calls on North Korea to Comply With Internati ..

NATO Calls on North Korea to Comply With International Law - Stoltenberg

57 seconds ago
 WHO Says COVID-19 Still Global Health Emergency

WHO Says COVID-19 Still Global Health Emergency

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.