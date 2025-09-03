Chairman of Pakistan ulema council urges national unity, calls for humanitarian aid to flood victims

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) Chairman of the Pakistan Ulema Council, Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi Wednesday underscored the significance of national unity, urging everyone to follow the path of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) and extend a helping hand to the flood victims as a humanitarian effort.

While speaking to state news channel, Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi highlighted the profound importance of the month of Eid Milad un Nabi, emphasizing that it is not just a time of celebration, but also a moment for Muslims to reflect deeply on the life and teachings of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

He appealed to the nation and all stakeholders to unite and help the flood-affected areas, stressing the importance of collective efforts for immediate relief and long-term support to rebuild the communities.

He further pointed out that this sacred month serves as a reminder of the Prophet's exemplary character is kindness, justice and commitment to spreading peace.

It is a time to renew one's commitment to following the path of the Prophet, striving to embody his values of compassion, humility and righteousness in all aspects of life.

Ashrafi explained that Eid Milad un Nabi is not only a celebration of the Prophet’s birth but also an opportunity to promote unity and peace within the Muslim community and beyond.

He emphasized that the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) encourage a spirit of harmony, where people from different backgrounds and faiths can live together in respect and understanding, adding, this month is a call for Muslims to unite in their efforts to build a just and compassionate society, one that reflects the values of love, equality, and mutual respect.

Lastly, Hafiz Ashrafi underscored the importance of following the path of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) in everyday life, reminding the nation that his legacy is a blueprint for a peaceful, just and prosperous society.

He expressed hope that this sacred month would inspire individuals to take concrete steps toward personal and societal betterment, walking in the footsteps of the Prophet by embodying his teachings of peace, tolerance and service to humanity.