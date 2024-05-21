Open Menu

Chairman Of PMYP Addresses D-8 Youth Ministers' Meeting In Dhaka

Sumaira FH Published May 21, 2024 | 04:30 PM

Chairman of PMYP addresses D-8 youth ministers' meeting in Dhaka

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) In a momentous address at the D-8 Youth Ministers' meeting in Dhaka, Bangladesh, the Chairman of the Prime Minister's Youth Programme(PMYP), Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan representing the Government of Pakistan, highlighted the importance of youth empowerment and collaboration among D-8 countries.

With a focus on youth development, the Chairman underscored Pakistan's commitment to nurturing its vibrant and dynamic youth population.

Recognizing the commendable efforts of the D-8 Secretariat and Secretary-General, the Chairman emphasized the significance of integrating youth empowerment into the D-8 agenda.

Acknowledging the exceptional leadership of Mr. Nazmul Hassan MP, Minister of Youth and sports of Bangladesh, the Chairman expressed gratitude for the successful hosting of the meeting, which showcased Bangladesh's dedication to youth development.

The Chairman elaborated on Pakistan's comprehensive approach to youth empowerment through the Prime Minister's Youth Programme, highlighting initiatives such as skills development, education, entrepreneurship, and environmental sustainability, Pakistan demonstrated its commitment to providing opportunities for its youth.

Furthermore, he emphasized the importance of networking and collaboration among youth leaders.

Cultural exchanges and tourism initiatives were also highlighted as crucial avenues for fostering understanding and cooperation among D-8 nations while by showcasing diverse cultural traditions and historical landmarks, Pakistan advocated for building bridges of friendship and cooperation.

In conclusion, the Chairman PMYP reaffirmed Pakistan's dedication to youth empowerment and pledged to work collaboratively with D-8 countries to ensure a brighter future for the younger generation.

With a vision of youth as leaders in sustainable development, Pakistan remains committed to driving prosperity across the D-8 community, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Sports Bangladesh Education Dhaka Government

