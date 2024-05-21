Chairman Of PMYP Addresses D-8 Youth Ministers' Meeting In Dhaka
Sumaira FH Published May 21, 2024 | 04:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) In a momentous address at the D-8 Youth Ministers' meeting in Dhaka, Bangladesh, the Chairman of the Prime Minister's Youth Programme(PMYP), Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan representing the Government of Pakistan, highlighted the importance of youth empowerment and collaboration among D-8 countries.
With a focus on youth development, the Chairman underscored Pakistan's commitment to nurturing its vibrant and dynamic youth population.
Recognizing the commendable efforts of the D-8 Secretariat and Secretary-General, the Chairman emphasized the significance of integrating youth empowerment into the D-8 agenda.
Acknowledging the exceptional leadership of Mr. Nazmul Hassan MP, Minister of Youth and sports of Bangladesh, the Chairman expressed gratitude for the successful hosting of the meeting, which showcased Bangladesh's dedication to youth development.
The Chairman elaborated on Pakistan's comprehensive approach to youth empowerment through the Prime Minister's Youth Programme, highlighting initiatives such as skills development, education, entrepreneurship, and environmental sustainability, Pakistan demonstrated its commitment to providing opportunities for its youth.
Furthermore, he emphasized the importance of networking and collaboration among youth leaders.
Cultural exchanges and tourism initiatives were also highlighted as crucial avenues for fostering understanding and cooperation among D-8 nations while by showcasing diverse cultural traditions and historical landmarks, Pakistan advocated for building bridges of friendship and cooperation.
In conclusion, the Chairman PMYP reaffirmed Pakistan's dedication to youth empowerment and pledged to work collaboratively with D-8 countries to ensure a brighter future for the younger generation.
With a vision of youth as leaders in sustainable development, Pakistan remains committed to driving prosperity across the D-8 community, he added.
Recent Stories
IHC Justice Kayani emphasizes upon clear role of agencies
The President of Turkmenistan and the National Leader of the Turkmen People Sent ..
Vivo V30e 5G Launched in Pakistan with Sleek Design and Advanced Imaging Capabil ..
Pakistan Railways announces over 50pc cut in train fares
Tickets sale for fans zones in Australia for Pak-India match to start on June 4
LHC grants bail to Chaudhary Parvez Elahi
Two underpasses to be built in Islamabad: Mohsin Naqvi
One-day Mourning in Pakistan today for Iranian helicopter crash victims
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 May 2024
PTI founder acquitted in May 9 vandalism case
Liverpool confirm Slot will replace Klopp as manager
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC inspects flyover36 seconds ago
-
KMU observes 'day of mourning' over sad demise of Iranian President39 seconds ago
-
CM decides to upgrade tourist sites, improve breeds at cattle farms under PPP mode42 seconds ago
-
IHC Justice Kayani emphasizes upon clear role of agencies3 minutes ago
-
DC pays surprise visit to Taluka Hospital Sakrand10 minutes ago
-
Distt admin, police, Pesco join hands against power theft in DI Khan11 minutes ago
-
PFA takes stringent measures to ensure quality food11 minutes ago
-
Dar reaffirms Pakistan's adherence to SCO charter, warns against bloc-based geopolitics21 minutes ago
-
Shahryar Afridi meets chiefs of PESCO, TESCO on loadshedding issue21 minutes ago
-
Potohar Division Police arrest 13 POs30 minutes ago
-
Mayor visits Iran consulate to offer condolence31 minutes ago
-
Special persons registration begins in Sargodha31 minutes ago