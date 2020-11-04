Chairman of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina given guard of honour

ISLAMABAD, Nov 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :Chairman of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Sefik Dzaferovic was presented guard of honour on his arrival at the Prime Minister House here on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Imran Khan received the Bosnian leader, who arrived in Islamabad earlier this morning on a two-day visit.

A contingent of armed forces presented salute to the visiting dignitary.

Chairman of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Sefik Dzaferovic reviewed the parade.

The national anthems of the two countries were played on the occasion.

