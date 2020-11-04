UrduPoint.com
Chairman Of Presidency Of Bosnia And Herzegovina Given Guard Of Honour

Umer Jamshaid 24 seconds ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 12:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, Nov 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :Chairman of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Sefik Dzaferovic was presented guard of honour on his arrival at the Prime Minister House here on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Imran Khan received the Bosnian leader, who arrived in Islamabad earlier this morning on a two-day visit.

A contingent of armed forces presented salute to the visiting dignitary.

Chairman of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Sefik Dzaferovic reviewed the parade.

The national anthems of the two countries were played on the occasion.

