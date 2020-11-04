UrduPoint.com
Chairman Of Presidency Of Bosnia Arrives In Islamabad Today

Wed 04th November 2020 | 11:32 AM

Chairman of Presidency of Bosnia arrives in Islamabad today

Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul along with other officials received the Bosnian President on his arrival.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 4th, 2020) Chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Sefik Dzaferovic arrived in Islamabad today on a two-day official visit to Pakistan.

A high-level delegation including the Minister for Security as well as Presidential Advisers was accompanying the Bosnian President.

The Bosnian President will hold tete-e-tete and delegation level talks with Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad today.

The two leaders will also witness signing of MOUs and later will deliver media statements.

During his stay, the Bosnian President will also hold talks with President Dr. Arif Alvi.

He will also have separate interactions with Speaker National Assembly, Foreign Minister, Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment, and other dignitaries.

The visit of the Chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina will serve to enhance bilateral relations and strengthen cooperative bonds between the people of the two countries.

