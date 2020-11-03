UrduPoint.com
Chairman Of Presidency Of Bosnia & Herzegovina Arrives On Wednesday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 11:36 PM

Chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia & Herzegovina Sefik Dzaferovic, accompanied by a high-level delegation including the minister for security as well as presidential advisers, on Wednesday will arrive here on a two-day official visit to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ):Chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia & Herzegovina Sefik Dzaferovic, accompanied by a high-level delegation including the minister for security as well as presidential advisers, on Wednesday will arrive here on a two-day official visit to Pakistan.

He is visiting Pakistan on the invitation of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Foreign Office spokesperson in a press release said.

During the visit, the chairman of the presidency of Bosnia & Herzegovina will call on the prime minister and the president and will have separate interactions with the speaker of National Assembly, foreign minister, adviser to the PM on commerce and investment, and other dignitaries.

This is Sefik Dzaferovic's first visit to Pakistan in his capacity as Chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia & Herzegovina. Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan had met Sefik Dzaferovicon on the side-lines of 14th OIC Summit in Makkah in May 2019.

"Pakistan enjoys traditionally warm and friendly relations with Bosnia & Herzegovina. The two countries have extended support to each other in times of need. During the years 1994-95, Pakistan was a significant contributor of troops to the UN Peacekeeping Mission. Bosnia & Herzegovina provided assistance during the 2005 earthquake and 2010 floods in Pakistan," the press release added.

High-level exchanges are an important feature of the bilateral relationship. The two sides are committed to further deepen and broaden cooperation in diverse fields including trade, commerce, education, culture and people-to-people exchanges.

"The visit of the Chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia & Herzegovina will serve to enhance bilateral relations and strengthen cooperative bonds between the peoples of the two countries," the spokesperson further said.

