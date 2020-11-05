Chairman of Presidency of Bosnia holds meeting with COAS

(@fidahassanain)

Both Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Chairman of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Sefik Dzaferovic discuss regional security and Pakistan-Bosnia relations.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 5th, 2020) Chairman of Presidency of Bosnia & Herzegovina Sefik Dzaferovic held a meeting with Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa in Rawalpindi on Thursday (today).

Both General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Chairman of Presidency Sefik Dzaferovic discussed regional security and Pakistan Bosnia relations.

The Army Chief said Pakistan attached great importance to brotherly relations with Bosnia & Herzegovina.

He said Pakistan was proud of strong bond of love and support between people of two countries.

They discussed enhanced bilateral cooperation in various fields including defence, technical expertise & joint ventures. The visiting dignitary also acknowledged Pakistan's continuous efforts for peace and stability in the region and pledged to further enhance bilateral relations.

Earlier, on arrival at the GHQ, the visiting dignitary was presented guard of honour and laid floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada to pay homage to martyrs.