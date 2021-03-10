Chairman of PYPM Arbab reviews preparation steps to celebrate on March 23

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :Chairman of Pakistan Youth Peace Movement (PYPM) Arbab Nasir Haider Kasi on Wednesday said that PYPM was making preparation to celebrate Pakistan Resolution Day (March 23) which was our historical Day.

He expressed these views while addressing a meeting of representatives of PYPM here to review preparation measures for celebration of Resolution Day (March 23), saying that this day teaches us to renew the pledge that for the growth and prosperity of the country.

"We must put aside all our sectarian, political and other differences and play our part for the reconstruction and development of motherland,"he said.

Pakistan Youth Peace Movement would play its role for the improvement of the country,he added.

Arbab Nasir Haider Kasi said" March 23 is a very important day in our national history because on the same day in 1940 a historic resolution of Pakistan was passed in Lahore and the Muslims of the subcontinent truly achieved a separate homeland for themselves under the enthusiastic leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

" He said that after seven years of hard work, sacrifices and unparalleled struggle, his efforts had paid off and he had succeeded in getting a free and independent Pakistan.

He said at this juncture,we must reckon with ourselves to see that we have to some extent succeeded in achieving the lofty goals for which we have built Pakistan.

He said that Pakistan Youth Peace Movement would celebrate on March 23 and a rally could be held on same day to make full preparations for the rally.