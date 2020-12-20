UrduPoint.com
Chairman Of PYPM Chairs Meeting For Preparation Of Quaid's Day

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 20th December 2020 | 03:00 PM

Chairman of PYPM chairs meeting for preparation of Quaid's Day

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2020 ) :Chairman Pakistan Youth Peace Movement (PYPM) Arbab Nasar Haider Kasi on Sunday chaired a meeting to finalize the arrangements for the preparations for Quaid-e-Azam Day and Christmas celebrations on December 25.

During the meeting, various committees were also formed to complete the tasks regarding preparations of these occasions.

Chairman PTPM said that due to the tireless efforts of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the Islamic state of Pakistan came into being.

He said December 25 is the day to greet Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the founder of Pakistan.

His leadership, determination and political insight turned countless challenges into a reality of an independent and sovereign state of Pakistan, he added.

Vice Chairman Kazim Ali Shah said. "We should be proud of our country and learn from the guidance of elders" adding the young people are the architects of the future and the ray of hope for the nation.

He said that there are many enemies of Pakistan who want to weaken us in every possible way. He said that Pakistan is a nuclear country and our armed forces and people know how to defend their country.

