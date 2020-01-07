UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chairman Of Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), Tariq Mahmood Murtaza Visits National University Of Medical Sciences (NUMS)

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 05:37 PM

Chairman of Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), Tariq Mahmood Murtaza visits National University of Medical Sciences (NUMS)

Chairman of Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), Tariq Mahmood Murtaza on Tuesday visited National University of Medical Sciences (NUMS)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :Chairman of Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), Tariq Mahmood Murtaza on Tuesday visited National University of Medical Sciences (NUMS).

He met Vice Chancellor NUMS Lt. Gen. (Retd) Syed Muhammad Imran Majeed and was briefed about NUMS healthcare model, upcoming endeavors in healthcare delivery system, NUMS Institute of Advanced Studies and Research (NIASR) and NUMS Medical City to be established in Sector I-17, Islamabad inclusive of potential for medical tourism.

A comprehensive presentation was also delivered to the Chairman RDA. He lauded the efforts of the Vice Chancellor and his team and also showed great interest in NUMS Medical City. Various other matters of bilateral interest also came under discussion during the meeting which concluded with exchange of souvenirs.

Related Topics

Islamabad Exchange Rawalpindi National University

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy Ships Moawin & Aslat Visit Port Dar ..

5 minutes ago

Coffin of Gen Zia's father shifted to native grave ..

7 minutes ago

40 poultry units distributed in Sialkot

7 minutes ago

3 drug-pushers arrested in Sialkot

7 minutes ago

Drama "Mera Yar Pindi Da" staged at PUCAR

7 minutes ago

Social security benefits total AED5.55 billion in ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.