Chairman of Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), Tariq Mahmood Murtaza visits National University of Medical Sciences (NUMS)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :Chairman of Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), Tariq Mahmood Murtaza on Tuesday visited National University of Medical Sciences (NUMS).

He met Vice Chancellor NUMS Lt. Gen. (Retd) Syed Muhammad Imran Majeed and was briefed about NUMS healthcare model, upcoming endeavors in healthcare delivery system, NUMS Institute of Advanced Studies and Research (NIASR) and NUMS Medical City to be established in Sector I-17, Islamabad inclusive of potential for medical tourism.

A comprehensive presentation was also delivered to the Chairman RDA. He lauded the efforts of the Vice Chancellor and his team and also showed great interest in NUMS Medical City. Various other matters of bilateral interest also came under discussion during the meeting which concluded with exchange of souvenirs.