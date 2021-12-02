UrduPoint.com

Chairman 'One Man Commission' Discuss Minorities' Welfare With CM

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 05:21 AM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Chairman One Man Commission Dr Muhammad Shoaib Suddle called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Wednesday and discussed welfare matters of the minority communities.

The Chief Minister said that the draft of the minority rights commission had been devised to protect the rights of the minorities in Punjab.

Meanwhile, a five percent increase was made in minorities' budget allocations and instructions were issued to fill vacant posts under the five percent quota for minority communities, said a hand out issued here.

A sum of Rs 2.5 billion was earmarked in the current financial year for minorities welfare, he said, and added that the minority communities' job quota would be filled and all recruitments would be made on merit.

Meanwhile, a two percent quota was fixed for minorities in higher education institutions so that the non-muslim students could study in the best institutions to excel in life, he added.

Similarly, Youhanaabad and Warispura were declared model minority areas in Lahore and Faisalabad, respectively while the Hindu temple in Bhong was restored in a period of 30 days only, he said.

The government would make every effort to protect minorities' rights as they enjoy equal status and rights in the country, the CM added.

Provincial Ministers Ejaz Alam, Asad Khokhar, chief secretary, ACS (Home) secretary HR and minorities affairs and others were also present.

