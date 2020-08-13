UrduPoint.com
Chairman One Man Commission On Moniroties Supreme Court Visits PSCA

Chairman One Man Commission on Minorities Supreme Court of Pakistan Dr. Muhammad Shoaib Suddle on Thursday visited Punjab Safe Cities Authority here

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :Chairman One Man Commission on Minorities Supreme Court of Pakistan Dr. Muhammad Shoaib Suddle on Thursday visited Punjab Safe Cities Authority here.

PSCA Chief Operating Officer Kamran Khan briefed about safe and smart city dynamics, security, surveillance, traffic management, and the process of providing video evidence to investigation agencies.

He also apprised about various arms and functions of the project dealing in 15 Operations, Police Dispatch Unit, Video Control Unit, Media Monitoring Unit and the PSCA insignia Cam-surveillance Operations Management Center.

Shoaib Suddle expressing views on this occasion said that It was really commendable that state of the art and latest equipment of international standards was being installed in the city for its security, surveillance andseamless monitoring round the clock. The use of modern technology was essential to curb crime, he said.

Chairman One Man Commission Shoaib Suddle also wrote comments in the guest book.

