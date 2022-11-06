UrduPoint.com

Chairman OPP Assures Support To Paraplegic Center Peshawar

Umer Jamshaid Published November 06, 2022 | 08:00 PM

Chairman OPP assures support to Paraplegic Center Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2022 ) :Chairman Khyber Society of America and Overseas Pakistani Philanthropist (OPP), Taj Akbar Khan here on Sunday visited Paraplegic Center in Hayatabad and learned about performance of the different sections of the center that provides free treatment to patients suffering from spinal cord injuries and diseases.

He was met with Head of the center Dr. Syed Muhammad Ilyas who told him about the services provided by the Paraplegic center to its patients. Taj Akbar also inquired the health of admitted patients and appreciated the performance of deputed paramedics.

He assured all kinds of support from the Pakistani community living in America, especially in New York, to this medical institution and recorded his comments in the guest book.

More Stories From Pakistan

