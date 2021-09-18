Chairman PAC condoles demise of senior journalist

Chairman Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Member National Assembly Rana Tanveer Hussain on Saturday expressed grief over the sad demise of senior journalist CR Shamsi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2021 ) :Chairman Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Member National Assembly Rana Tanveer Hussain on Saturday expressed grief over the sad demise of senior journalist CR Shamsi.

In a condolence message issued here, he paid tribute to the services of late renowned journalist and said that he was a seasoned journalist who raised voice for the rights and welfare of the journalist community throughout his professional life.

He prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.