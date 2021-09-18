UrduPoint.com

Chairman PAC Condoles Demise Of Senior Journalist

Muhammad Irfan 53 seconds ago Sat 18th September 2021 | 01:21 PM

Chairman PAC condoles demise of senior journalist

Chairman Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Member National Assembly Rana Tanveer Hussain on Saturday expressed grief over the sad demise of senior journalist CR Shamsi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2021 ) :Chairman Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Member National Assembly Rana Tanveer Hussain on Saturday expressed grief over the sad demise of senior journalist CR Shamsi.

In a condolence message issued here, he paid tribute to the services of late renowned journalist and said that he was a seasoned journalist who raised voice for the rights and welfare of the journalist community throughout his professional life.

He prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.

Related Topics

National Assembly Family Sad

Recent Stories

Polio drive kicks off in Sargodha

Polio drive kicks off in Sargodha

1 second ago
 Ten Melbourne Police Officers Injured in Clashes W ..

Ten Melbourne Police Officers Injured in Clashes With Anti-Lockdown Protesters - ..

3 seconds ago
 Lok Virsa organizes screening of short films, docu ..

Lok Virsa organizes screening of short films, documentaries

51 seconds ago
 Partly cloudy weather forecast for city

Partly cloudy weather forecast for city

53 seconds ago
 Program series to be launched paying homage to 'Na ..

Program series to be launched paying homage to 'National Heroes'

58 seconds ago
 PML-N senior leader Javed Latif served show-cause ..

PML-N senior leader Javed Latif served show-cause notice

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.