Chairman PAC Lauds NGO-run Free Kidney Dialysis Center At Mirpur DHQ Hospital Services:

Mon 02nd November 2020 | 07:20 PM

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2020 ) : Nov 02 (APP):Chairman, Public Accounts Committee (PAC) in Azad Jammu Kashmir Legislative Assembly Abdul Rasheed Turabi Monday visited State-of-the-Art Free Kidney Dialysis Center at Mirpur Divisional Headquarter Hospital.

The center is run by the Kashmir-based world-fame NGO – Anjuman Falah-o-Behbood e Insaniat and inquired about the well being of the patients admitted at the Center.

The Anjuman Falah o Behbood e Insaniat's President Dr. Tahir Mahmood and the senior medicos and the Center's head Nephrologists Dr. Shehzad Sheikh, Muhasim BaAllah, Azeem Qureshi and others briefed Turrabi of the salient features on the grant center.

Anjuman Falah o Behbood e Insaniat's said, chief Dr. Tahir Mahmood and the Center's head Nephrologists Dr. Shehzad Sheikh apprised Abdul Rasheed Turrabi of the rising trend of the disease of dialysis, free Medicare to the in and outdoor patients, especially those admitted in the center for change of blood in different rotations free of cost.

The AJK PAC Chairman was briefedabout the annual facts and figures of the dialysis patients visiting the Center.

Turabi assured management of the center of the dispensation of the due assistance by the government to ensure the functioning of the center in most smooth manner keeping in view its future needs of serving for rehabilitation of the sick humanity.

He also inquired about the well being of the patients under treatment besides the available facilities at the center.

PAC AJK Chairman was accompanied by Zulqarnain Butt, Youth Wing Central Vice President of Jamaat e Islami AJK / GB Chapter.

