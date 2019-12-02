UrduPoint.com
Chairman PAC Punjab Stresses Youth To Get Technical Education

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 02nd December 2019 | 09:50 AM

Chairman PAC Punjab stresses youth to get technical education

ISLAMABAD, Dec 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ) :Chairman Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Punjab, Syed Yawar Abbas Bokhari Monday said the provincial government was striving hard to provide technical education to modern youth to be economically strong.

The incumbent government of Imran Khan was committed to equipping the country's youth with employable skills as skill development and technical training are key factors to help a nurture country's economy, he said in an interview with Radio Pakistan.

Syed Yawar said for this purpose, government college of technology Attock has been given the status of Center of Excellence under Youth Skilled Program being launched by TEVTA.

He said the center of excellence of this college will have state of the art facilities, which would not only benefit the youth of the area, but also the youth of surrounding areas including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Today's youth must be equipped with modern skills, critical thinking, good communication and soft skills so that they can compete in this changing world, he added.

