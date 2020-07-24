Chairman PAC seeks details of recovery from AGPR

Chairman Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Rana Tanvir Hussain here on Thursday directed Auditor General of Pakistan to provide details of amount recovered by AGPR along with number of audit paras settled in the last financial year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :Chairman Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Rana Tanvir Hussain here on Thursday directed Auditor General of Pakistan to provide details of amount recovered by AGPR along with number of audit paras settled in the last financial year.

Auditor General of Pakistan Javaid Jehangir informed the committee that AGPR was regularly sending reports of Departmental Accounts Committees (DAC) to the Public Accounts Committee.

"We are interested in knowing that how many paras were settled in last financial and how much amount was recovered by AGPR" remarked the Chairman.

At the outset of the PAC meeting in the parliament house, Ayaz Sadiq sought Chairman's attention towards to the recent judgment of the Lahore High Court in which the honorable judge wrote about PAC's role.

Chairman Rana Tanvir Hussain assured Ayaz Sadiq that the matter was referred to the law division which is examining the judgement, however a separate meeting would be called on this issue to decide the matter in light of advice from law division.

Sana Ullah Khan Mastikhel sought committee's attention towards construction of eastern and western routs under China Pak Economic Corridor (CPEC).

"Our areas are being deliberately neglected, we are being subjugated but we are not even allowed to raise the issue at forums like PAC" said Mastikhel when Chairman asked him to confine the discussion to the paras.

Sana Ullah Khan Mastikhel said that they are elected representatives and answerable to their people and on forums like PAC they are they raise issues of public importance therefore PAC should not be confined to discuss only audit paras.

Chairman Rana Tanvir Hussain assured him to summon a separate meeting on such issues.