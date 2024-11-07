Chairman Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC), Dr. Raja Ali Raza Anwar headed the Pakistan delegation in the Inaugural Ministerial Meeting of the IAEA's World Fusion Energy Group (WFEG)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) Chairman Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC), Dr. Raja Ali Raza Anwar headed the Pakistan delegation in the Inaugural Ministerial Meeting of the IAEA's World Fusion Energy Group (WFEG).

The meeting was held in Rome, Italy, said a news release received here.

Chairman PAEC delivered Pakistan's national statement at the event and highlighted that global warming is one of the great challenges of the world and as humanity is desperate to develop carbon free sources of energy, Fusion is the holy grail of the clean energy source.

He appraised the audience of Pakistan's research contributions in the field of fusion energy, that include the development of one glass and two metallic Tokamaks.

He further stated that the role IAEA is playing to further global cooperation in the field of fusion technologies is commendable.

It is pertinent to mention that the country is currently designing a medium sized Tokamak for research purposes.

He said that the PAEC is running a dedicated fusion research program on a basic level in the country.

He appreciated IAEA's efforts to ensure a clean energy future of the world.