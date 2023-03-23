UrduPoint.com

Chairman PAEC Receives Hilal-e-Imtiaz

Muhammad Irfan Published March 23, 2023 | 11:11 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2023 ) :Chairman Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC), Dr Raja Ali Raza Anwar has received the prestigious civil award 'Hilal-e-Imtiaz (HI)' in a ceremony held on Pakistan Day at Aiwan-i-Sadar here.

President Dr Arif Alvi decorated the prestigious 'Hilal-e-Imtiaz' upon Chairman PAEC to eulogize his outstanding contribution.

The announcement and subsequent decoration of 'Hilal-e-Imtiaz' acknowledge Ali Raza Anwar's contribution to projects of national interest and reflects the invaluable contribution of PAEC to the country.

It is pertinent to mention here that Dr.

Raja Ali Raza Anwar has already been awarded both Sitara-e-Imtiaz in 2015 and Pride of Performance in 2009.

It is a matter of great honour for the Commission that this year thirteen (13) civil honours, including one 'Hilal-e-Imtiaz', three 'Sitara-e-Imtiaz', six Pride of Performance (PoP) and three 'Tamgha-e-Imtiaz' have been awarded to scientists and engineers of PAEC.

The decorations of these civil awards are a reflection of the fact that PAEC is striving hard for the nation's progress and development but also a recognition of the invaluable contribution of the Commission to the country.

More Stories From Pakistan

