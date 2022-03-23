UrduPoint.com

Chairman PAEC Receives Nishan-e-Imtiaz

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2022 ) :Chairman Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC), Muhammad Naeem has received Nishan-e-Imtiaz in a ceremony held on Pakistan Day at Aiwan-i-Sadar here.

President Dr. Arif Alvi decorated the prestigious Nishan-e-Imtiaz upon Chairman PAEC to eulogize his outstanding contribution.

In recognition of his meritorious services in the field of science and technology, President had approved that the civil award be conferred upon Chairman PAEC, Muhammad Naeem, on the auspicious occasion of Independence Day, August 14, 2021.

The announcement and subsequent decoration of Nishan-e-Imtiaz not only acknowledges Muhammad Naeem's contribution in the projects of national interest during his long association at PAEC but also reflects the invaluable contribution of PAEC for the country.

It is pertinent to mention here that Muhammad Naeem has already been awarded both Hilal-e-Imtiaz and Sitara-e-Imtiaz, earlier.

It is a matter of great honour for the Commission that this year one Nishan-e-Imtiaz, two Hilal-e-Imtiaz (HI), three Sitara-e-Imtiaz (SI), four Pride of Performance (PoP), and five Tamgha-e-Imtiaz (TI) have been awarded to scientists and engineers of PAEC.

Other PAEC awardees include Dr. Inam-ur- Rahman, Dr. Qamar Mehboob, Dr. Masoodul Hassan, Aslam Umer. This is a reflection of the fact that PAEC is striving hard for the nation's progress and development.

Civil awards are announced on Independence Day (August 14) each year and investiture ceremony to decorate these awards is held on March 23 on the occasion of Pakistan Day, the succeeding year.

