Chairman Pakistan Academy Of Letters Condoles Over Death Of Scholar Masood Akhtar Sheikh

Sat 28th March 2020 | 06:34 PM

Chairman Pakistan Academy of Letters condoles over death of scholar Masood Akhtar Sheikh



ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2020 ) :Chairman of Pakistan academy of Letters, Dr Yusuf Khushk expressed condolences on the sad demises of scholar, author, translator and Diplomat, General (R) Masood Akhtar Sheikh.

In his condolence message, Dr Yousuf Khushak said that Massoud Akhtar Sheikh translated a large number of Turkish short stories, poems and plays into urdu, Punjabi and English.

His 26 books are a rich source of literature while his last book of his biography is a history of Pakistan.

The Government of Pakistan recognized his services in the field of literature by awarding him Tamgha-e-Imtiaz in 2006.

He said that the death of Masood Akhtar Sheikh is a great loss to Pakistani literature. Chairman of the Academy prayed for forgiveness of the departed soul and for the bereaved family to bear this loss.

