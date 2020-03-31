UrduPoint.com
Chairman Pakistan Academy Of Letters Express Condolnce Over Death Of Abdul Qadir Junajo

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 31st March 2020 | 09:26 PM

Chairman Pakistan Academy of Letters express condolnce over death of Abdul Qadir Junajo

Chairman, Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL), Dr. Yusuf Khushk Tuesday expressed condolences on the sad demises of renowned Sindhi, Urdu and English playwright, writer and columnist Abdul Qadir Junajo

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) :Chairman, Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL), Dr. Yusuf Khushk Tuesday expressed condolences on the sad demises of renowned Sindhi, urdu and English playwright, writer and columnist Abdul Qadir Junajo.

In his condolence message, he said that Abdul Qadir Junajo was a leading name of Pakistani literature and play writing. He had a keen eye on world literature as well as a special interest in the folklore of Sindh.

With demise of Abdul Qadir Junejo, Pakistani literature had lost a thinker and scholar of national fame, he added.

Dr. Khushk said that his books in Sindhi language "Watoon, Ratyoon Ain Rol" (1973), "Shikliyoon"(1979), "Weender Wahi Lahandar Sijj" (1984), "Wada Adeeb Wadyoon Galhyoon" (1984), "Sono Roop Sijj" (1986), "Everest te Charhai" (1987), "Kursi"(1998), "Chho Chha Ain Keein" (1999), "Khat bin Adeeban Ja" (1999), "Dar Dar ja Musafir" (2001) and "Wan Wan Jee Kathiee" (2002), "The Dead River" English (2014) and other books were an asset to literature and sources of inspiration for a new generation.

He said that Abdul Qadir Junajo wrote many dramas and serials for ptv and commercial channels. He gained popularity in South Asia from his dramas "Paranda" and "Dhool". He wrote six drama serials in Sindhi and 13 in Urdu language. He has been honored with the prestigious awards for creative writers including "Pride of Performance" for 1989 and 2008.

Dr. Yousuf Khushak prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss.

