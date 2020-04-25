Chairman, Pakistan Peoples Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expresses grief over death of Dr. Javed

(@FahadShabbir)

Chairman, Pakistan Peoples Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad death of Dr. Mohammad Javed who laid down his life fighting against coronavirus in Peshawar's Hayatabad Medical Complex

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2020 ) :Chairman, Pakistan Peoples Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad death of Dr. Mohammad Javed who laid down his life fighting against coronavirus in Peshawar's Hayatabad Medical Complex.

While combating Covid-19, Dr Mohammad Javed himself got infected and was on ventilator for a week before his death.

Bilawal Bhutto said that it was the duty of the both Federal and provincial governments to provide protective gears to the frontline warriors against Covid-19 in hospitals so that the doctors and paramedics serve the ailing people in a secure way.

PPP Chairman expressed solidarity with the family of the late Dr. Mohammad Javed and condoled with them on the loss.

He saluted the doctors and their staff battling round the clock to treat victims to the deadly virus.