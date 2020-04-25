UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chairman, Pakistan Peoples Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Expresses Grief Over Death Of Dr. Javed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 25th April 2020 | 05:34 PM

Chairman, Pakistan Peoples Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expresses grief over death of Dr. Javed

Chairman, Pakistan Peoples Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad death of Dr. Mohammad Javed who laid down his life fighting against coronavirus in Peshawar's Hayatabad Medical Complex

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2020 ) :Chairman, Pakistan Peoples Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad death of Dr. Mohammad Javed who laid down his life fighting against coronavirus in Peshawar's Hayatabad Medical Complex.

While combating Covid-19, Dr Mohammad Javed himself got infected and was on ventilator for a week before his death.

Bilawal Bhutto said that it was the duty of the both Federal and provincial governments to provide protective gears to the frontline warriors against Covid-19 in hospitals so that the doctors and paramedics serve the ailing people in a secure way.

PPP Chairman expressed solidarity with the family of the late Dr. Mohammad Javed and condoled with them on the loss.

He saluted the doctors and their staff battling round the clock to treat victims to the deadly virus.

Related Topics

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Peshawar Pakistan Peoples Party Family Sad Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Safer to eat in restaurants than at home, claims t ..

1 minute ago

9th state-of-the-art BSL III lab to start function ..

1 minute ago

6 arrested on cock fight gambling in Sargodha

1 minute ago

Lavrov Says Some Countries Excuse Own Insufficient ..

1 minute ago

SEWA completes preventive maintenance in 183 elect ..

5 minutes ago

Nepal marks quake anniversary under lockdown

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.