QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2023) Chairman Pakistan People's Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday attended the annual general meeting of the Local Council Association of Balochistan at the local hotel of Quetta.

Chairman PPP met with the chairman and mayors of district councils, municipal corporations and municipal committees of all districts of Balochistan.

President of the Local Council Association of Pakistan Syed Kameel Haider Shah introduced the local body representatives of Balochistan to Bilawal Bhutto Zardari-led delegation.

Former parliamentarians and leaders of PPP including Faisal Karim Kundi, Sadiq Imrani, Umar Gurgej, Gul Muhammad Jakharani, Sharjeel Memon, Salahuddin Zehri, Maqbool Lehri, Abid Lehri, Qasim Gilani Changaiz Jamali, Rozi Khan Kakar, Nawab Sanaullah Zehri, Abdul Qadir Baloch, Nasir Shah and others were in attendance.

Chairman of District Councils of 32 districts of Balochistan, Mayors of six Municipal Corporations and Chairman of 128 Municipal Corporations met Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

