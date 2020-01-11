Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expresses grief over death of Sultan Qaboos

- Home
Sat 11th January 2020 | 05:19 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2020 ) :Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Sultan Qaboos bin Said Al Said of Oman.
In a message, the PPP Chairman condoled with the Qaboos family, government and the people of Oman praying for the departed soul, said a press release issued by the Party secretariat on Saturday .
Bilawal Bhutto said that with the death of Sultan Qaboos bin Said Al Said, Pakistan has lost a great friend.