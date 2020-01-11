UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Expresses Grief Over Death Of Sultan Qaboos

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 11th January 2020 | 05:19 PM

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expresses grief over death of Sultan Qaboos

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Sultan Qaboos bin Said Al Said of Oman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2020 ) :Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Sultan Qaboos bin Said Al Said of Oman.

In a message, the PPP Chairman condoled with the Qaboos family, government and the people of Oman praying for the departed soul, said a press release issued by the Party secretariat on Saturday .

Bilawal Bhutto said that with the death of Sultan Qaboos bin Said Al Said, Pakistan has lost a great friend.

Related Topics

Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Oman Pakistan Peoples Party Family Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Sad

Recent Stories

Rouhani, Zelenskyy Discuss Downing of Ukrainian Pl ..

1 minute ago

Oman ruler backs policy that made kingdom vital me ..

1 minute ago

Russia Registers 31 Ceasefire Violations in Syria ..

1 minute ago

Mohammed bin Rashid issues Law pertaining to leasi ..

36 minutes ago

Universities must be connected with communities: V ..

36 minutes ago

Iran's Air Defense System Confused Ukrainian Plane ..

39 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.