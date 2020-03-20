UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Extends Nauroz Greetings

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 05:38 PM

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari extends Nauroz greetings

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has extended Nauroz greetings to the Parsi community, on the new year celebrations being performed in Pakistan and all over the world

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has extended Nauroz greetings to the Parsi community, on the new year celebrations being performed in Pakistan and all over the world.

The PPP Chairman appreciated the role of Parsi community in independence of Pakistan and their services in economy, philanthropy and education in our country, says a press release.

"On this auspicious occasion of Nauroz festivities, I send Happy Nauroz greeting to each member of Parsi community and others who are preparing to greet their New Year and prayed for a better and full of joys year ahead," he added.

Bilawal Bhutto appealed to those celebrating Nauroz to pray for early elimination of the Coronavirus pandemic from Pakistan and the whole world.

Related Topics

Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari World Education Independence Pakistan Peoples Party All From Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Wasim Akram, Shahniera Wasim go in self-isolation ..

7 minutes ago

Apex committee takes various important decisions t ..

12 minutes ago

Coronavirus hit hard mobile business across KP

12 minutes ago

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid orders for ..

12 minutes ago

Markets rally on huge economic support plans

14 minutes ago

LG deptt to establish hand washing points at diffe ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.