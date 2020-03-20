Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari extends Nauroz greetings

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has extended Nauroz greetings to the Parsi community, on the new year celebrations being performed in Pakistan and all over the world.

The PPP Chairman appreciated the role of Parsi community in independence of Pakistan and their services in economy, philanthropy and education in our country, says a press release.

"On this auspicious occasion of Nauroz festivities, I send Happy Nauroz greeting to each member of Parsi community and others who are preparing to greet their New Year and prayed for a better and full of joys year ahead," he added.

Bilawal Bhutto appealed to those celebrating Nauroz to pray for early elimination of the Coronavirus pandemic from Pakistan and the whole world.