Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for taking steps to imminent attack of locust

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) :Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has urged the Federal government to take steps to check the imminent attack of locust swarms in Sindh and other provinces as clouds of locusts have landed in different parts and are destroying the standing agriculture crops and fruits.

In a statement issued here, Bilawal said that he had repeatedly warned the central government about the threat of locust attack posed to economy.

He said that time and again he and his party leaders were raising the issue and stressing for implementation of National Action Plan agreed between the federal and provincial governments to ward off the locust threats.

Bilawal said that required number of planes were not hired to control the swarms heading towards the meadows from borders as it was the duty of Plant Protection Department of federal government to arrange measures to destroy locusts at the entry points.

"Now, the reports about the attacks of locusts in Khairpur, Sukkur, Sanghar, Nawabshah, and several other parts of Sindh as well as in other provinces were pouring in. Standing crops and matured fruits are being destroyed by locusts while the poor growers are looking at the ravages helplessly," he added.

Bilawal Bhutto appreciated Sindh government for taking steps on its own including hiring planes for aerial spary against the locusts.