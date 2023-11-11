Open Menu

Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Bilawal Bhutto To Visit KP Next Week

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 11, 2023 | 07:23 PM

Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Bilawal Bhutto will visit Khyber Pakhtunkhwa next week for mobilizing party and workers for the upcoming general elections to be held in February 2024

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2023) Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Bilawal Bhutto will visit Khyber Pakhtunkhwa next week for mobilizing party and workers for the upcoming general elections to be held in February 2024.

During the visit, PPP Chairman will address four workers conventions and two public gatherings in different parts of KP including Abbotabad, Nowshera, Dir and Chitral, said Amjad Khan Afridi, Deputy Information Secretary PPP KP.

Addressing a press conference here at Peshawar Press Club on Saturday, Amjad Afridi said during the visit, PPP Chairman will also take into confidence the party leadership and workers about strategy adopted for upcoming polls.

Amjad Afridi was confident over better position of PPP in elections and expressed the hope that people will support Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto for their pro-people’s policies in the past governments.

“PPP will revive its past glory and emerge victorious in the general elections of 2024,” Afridi claimed.

In response to a question, Amjad Afridi said PPP’s doors are opened to all political parties for talk and to form election alliance.

About forming election alliance with PTI, Ajmad said party chairman, Bilawal Bhutto will take any decision in this regard.

He informed that Bilawal will also hold another visit to KP before elections for covering other parts of the province.

