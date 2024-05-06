Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari chief pays tribute to Razzaque Jharna

Open Menu

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has paid glowing tribute to the indomitable spirit and unwavering courage of an exemplary party worker, Shaheed Abdul Razzaque Jharna.

Shaheed Abdul Razzaque Jharna was executed during dictatorship of Zia on May 07, 1984 in Lahore. According to the press release issued by Media Cell Bilawal House, he said that in the face of tyranny and oppression, Shaheed Jharna exemplified the true essence of the PPP – a movement rooted in the principles of democracy, equality, and social justice.

His sacrifice serves as a reminder of the sacrifices made by countless brave men and women who laid down their lives for the cause of democracy and the rights of the people, he added.

Bilawal Bhutto expressed his hope that the memory of Shaheed Abdul Razzaque Jharna will serve as an enduring inspiration as we advance towards a brighter and more equitable future for Pakistan.

