- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari chief pays tribute to Razzaque Jharn ..
Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Chief Pays Tribute To Razzaque Jharna
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 06, 2024 | 10:10 PM
Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has paid glowing tribute to the indomitable spirit and unwavering courage of an exemplary party worker, Shaheed Abdul Razzaque Jharna
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has paid glowing tribute to the indomitable spirit and unwavering courage of an exemplary party worker, Shaheed Abdul Razzaque Jharna.
Shaheed Abdul Razzaque Jharna was executed during dictatorship of Zia on May 07, 1984 in Lahore. According to the press release issued by Media Cell Bilawal House, he said that in the face of tyranny and oppression, Shaheed Jharna exemplified the true essence of the PPP – a movement rooted in the principles of democracy, equality, and social justice.
His sacrifice serves as a reminder of the sacrifices made by countless brave men and women who laid down their lives for the cause of democracy and the rights of the people, he added.
Bilawal Bhutto expressed his hope that the memory of Shaheed Abdul Razzaque Jharna will serve as an enduring inspiration as we advance towards a brighter and more equitable future for Pakistan.
Recent Stories
2 minors dead, 4 injured in Bannu roof collapsed
291 students held for using unfair means in SSC Annual Examinations-2024
Commissioner chairs review meeting
Adviser terms Sheikh Jafar appointment as Governor positive move for Balochista ..
CM Maryam paying special attention to health sector: Salman Rafique
Woman killed over character suspicion
1 killed, 4 injured in two different incidents
Police arrest bike lifter
Kh Salman Rafique visits PIC
Man shoots dead son over domestic dispute
Cabinet approves Rs 200, 000 house rent for ministers: Barrister Saif
10 gangs busted, 20 POs arrested, 6 cars, 108 motorcycles, cash of Rs.3.5m recov ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
2 minors dead, 4 injured in Bannu roof collapsed14 minutes ago
-
Commissioner chairs review meeting13 minutes ago
-
Adviser terms Sheikh Jafar appointment as Governor positive move for Balochistan13 minutes ago
-
CM Maryam paying special attention to health sector: Salman Rafique13 minutes ago
-
Woman killed over character suspicion13 minutes ago
-
1 killed, 4 injured in two different incidents13 minutes ago
-
Police arrest bike lifter14 minutes ago
-
Kh Salman Rafique visits PIC14 minutes ago
-
Man shoots dead son over domestic dispute14 minutes ago
-
Cabinet approves Rs 200, 000 house rent for ministers: Barrister Saif30 minutes ago
-
10 gangs busted, 20 POs arrested, 6 cars, 108 motorcycles, cash of Rs.3.5m recovered during April: C ..32 minutes ago
-
ATC grants post-arrest bail to 13 accused in Jinnah House attack case32 minutes ago