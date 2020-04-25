UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chairman, Pakistan People's Party (PPP), Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Advises To Ensure Enforcement Of Lockdown

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 25th April 2020 | 04:38 PM

Chairman, Pakistan People's Party (PPP), Bilawal Bhutto Zardari advises to ensure enforcement of lockdown

Chairman, Pakistan People's Party (PPP), Bilawal Bhutto Zardari met here on Saturday with Sindh Transport Minister Syed Awais Qadir Shah and discussed the rejection of the PPP leader's Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah bail by the SHC bench

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2020 ) :Chairman, Pakistan People's Party (PPP), Bilawal Bhutto Zardari met here on Saturday with Sindh Transport Minister Syed Awais Qadir Shah and discussed the rejection of the PPP leader's Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah bail by the SHC bench.

The PPP chairman also asked the PPP minister about the sudden surge in the number of Covid-19 cases in Sukkur and advised him to ensure enforcement of lockdown during prayers and Taraveeh so that the infection does not spread. He said he was in touch with the CM Murad Ali Shah over Covid-19.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Khursheed Ahmed Sukkur Murad Ali Shah Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Gangadharan takes top spot in Dubai Sports Council ..

6 minutes ago

Collision between ambulance and truck leaves four ..

8 minutes ago

PTI-AJ&K shows concern over alleged misuse of Ehsa ..

3 minutes ago

Russia Registers 1 Ceasefire Violation in Syria Ov ..

3 minutes ago

No iftar party allows during Ramazan

3 minutes ago

9 Patients of COVID-19 escapes in Sukkur

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.