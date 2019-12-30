Chairman Pakistan People's Party (PPP), Bilawal Bhutto has congratulated newly elected cabinet of Peshawar Press Club during annual elections held on December 28

In a felicitation message received here on Monday, Bilawal Bhutto congratulated Syed Bukhar Shah and Imran Bukhari on their election as President and General Secretary of PPC, respectively.

Bilawal Bhutto welcomed promotion of democratic culture in professional organizations.He said "Without independent journalism and freedom of speech, democracy is incomplete".

He also held out assurance to members of PPC that Pakistan People Party is standing with journalist community in their effort aimed at ensuring media independence in society.