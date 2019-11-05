Chairman Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari arrived here Tuesday on a four-day visit

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) -:Chairman Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari arrived here Tuesday on a four-day visit.

Party sources said that the chairman would meet office bearers of the city, district and divisional organizations to improve party structure and boost activities.

He would address to Lahore High Court Multan bar on November 6 while meeting with some party workers at Bilawal house would be held lately on the same day.

On November 7, various delegations were due to call on PPP's chairman at Bilawal House while he would leave for Muzaffargarh along with a rally on November 8,adding that he would address a public meeting at sports ground.