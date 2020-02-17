Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party ( PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condemns murder of Aziz Memon

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party ( PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Monday strongly condemned the murder of journalist Aziz Memon, whose body was recovered from a canal near Mehrabpur town of district Naushahro Firoz

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2020 ) :Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party ( PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Monday strongly condemned the murder of journalist Aziz Memon, whose body was recovered from a canal near Mehrabpur town of district Naushahro Firoz.

In his statement issued here by the party secretariat, Bilawal Bhutto said that those involved in Memon's murder should be arrested immediately and the administration should pursue the case impartially and without favor to anyone.

He expressed his deepest sympathies with the bereaved family, saying he understands the pain of every family who have lost a loved one to brutal violence and that he assures the family that justice would be served.

Bilawal Bhutto said the PPP would not compromise the safety of journalists and said that the party has always had a clear stance on media freedom and protection of journalists.