Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari pays tributes to Sobho Gianchandani

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 07, 2023 | 07:04 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2023) Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Thursday paid glowing tribute to Comrade Sobho Gianchandani late on his 9th death anniversary, being observed on December 8.

In his message on the death anniversary of late Sobho Gianchandani, he said that the “Man from Mohen Jo Daro” was a great lover of knowledge, political activist of great qualities and multi-dimensional personality.

“Gianchandani remained steadfast in his ideals till the last hour of his life,” he added.

Bilawal Bhutto said that Comrade Sobho Gianchandani will always be remembered for his unconventional thinking and long political struggle.

It may be noted that Comrade Sobho Gianchandani was popularly known among his circle of friends as “The Man of Mohan Jo Daro” due to the proximity of his native village to the centuries old archaeological site.

