Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condemns terrorism in Moscow

Umer Jamshaid Published March 23, 2024 | 10:38 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2024) Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday strongly condemned the terrorism in Moscow.

Bilawal Bhutto expressed deep sorrow over the killing of innocent people.

He extended sympathy and condolences to the government and people of Russia, said a press release issued by the party secretariat.

The people of Pakistan share the grief of the people of Russia in this devastating tragedy, Chairman PPP said.

The world would have to come to one page regarding terrorism and combat it unitedly, Bilawal Bhutto resolved.

